Kyle and Amanda -- who began starring on Summer House in Season 1 in 2017 on Bravo -- announced their engagement in September 2018 and got married in September 2021.
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But over the years, Kyle and Amanda argued over where to live as well as when to have children.
While West won't be returning to Summer House, it remains unclear whether he'll still film scenes with Amanda for the show's spinoff, In the City, which follows Kyle, Amanda, Lindsay and more.
"That's the big conundrum," Kyle noted on the podcast.
And Lindsay added, "I think that's what we're trying to figure out. In the City films in the fall. We just have to see how this plays out. It'll probably come down to the wire."
Kyle recently posted a cryptic "end of an era" post on social media -- which left many fans wondering if he was trying to hint he's leaving Summer House -- but he clarified earlier this week that "the show isn't cancelled" and he was not announcing he's done with the series.
He admitted he was "feeling emo" when he wrote that after a decade of filming Summer House.
"It DID feel like the end of an era, which is why everyone else was so emotional saying their goodbyes on the finale," he wrote via Instagram.