Kyle Cooke has gotten candid about West Wilson's departure from Summer House ahead of Season 11.

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"It's unfortunate," Kyle, 43, said during the June 24 episode of Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast.

"It was [only] months ago that I considered him a friend."

Fellow Summer House star, Lindsay Hubbard, however, had a different reaction to the news.

"I'm fine with it," she said.

West confirmed rumors he won't be a part of Summer House's Season 11 cast on June 24.

Season 10 of Summer House wrapped its reunion and bonus "The Aftermath" episode earlier this month on Bravo, and Season 11 is reportedly scheduled to begin filming in the Hamptons in July.

Rumors West was dumped from Summer House sparked amid backlash over his relationship with Amanda Batula.

West has been embroiled in scandal after confirming his romance with Kyle's estranged wife, Amanda, in March.

West and Amanda went public with their relationship only two months after Kyle and Amanda had announced their split in January after four years of marriage.

For West's part, he previously dated his Summer House co-star Ciara Miller, who used to be good friends with Amanda.

West and Ciara dated on Summer House's eighth season and broke up in late 2023. Ciara has since been vocal about West and Amanda's alleged betrayal and how much they hurt her.

Kyle and Amanda -- who began starring on Summer House in Season 1 in 2017 on Bravo -- announced their engagement in September 2018 and got married in September 2021.
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But over the years, Kyle and Amanda argued over where to live as well as when to have children.

While West won't be returning to Summer House, it remains unclear whether he'll still film scenes with Amanda for the show's spinoff, In the City, which follows Kyle, Amanda, Lindsay and more.

"That's the big conundrum," Kyle noted on the podcast.

And Lindsay added, "I think that's what we're trying to figure out. In the City films in the fall. We just have to see how this plays out. It'll probably come down to the wire."

Kyle recently posted a cryptic "end of an era" post on social media -- which left many fans wondering if he was trying to hint he's leaving Summer House -- but he clarified earlier this week that "the show isn't cancelled" and he was not announcing he's done with the series.

He admitted he was "feeling emo" when he wrote that after a decade of filming Summer House.

"It DID feel like the end of an era, which is why everyone else was so emotional saying their goodbyes on the finale," he wrote via Instagram.

Summer House's Season 11 cast has yet to be officially announced, but Bravo and Peacock executive Noah Samton recently revealed Ciara is "the future" of the show and her participation is crucial.
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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