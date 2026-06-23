Kyle Cooke addresses cryptic post that sparked concern he's exiting 'Summer House'
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/23/2026
Summer House star Kyle Cooke has addressed his future on the Bravo series after sparking rumors with a cryptic "end of an era" post.
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"EDIT! End of Season 10 and a decade of filming this show as I know it," Kyle, 43, clarified in an edited Instagram post on Thursday, June 18, alongside a carousel of photos from his final day of filming Season 10 of the series.
"The show isn't cancelled and this is not me announcing I won't return. I was feeling emo and always planned sharing the cover photo because it DID feel like the end of an era, which is why everyone else was so emotional saying their goodbyes on the finale. Sorry everyone!"
Kyle's original post left many fans wondering if he was trying to hint at his departure from Summer House.
"End of an era," Kyle wrote in the original message.
"I can't tell how hard it was to muster up a smile in this photo with my producers. Per usual I was the last to leave the house when we wrapped because I lug so much gear out. But this year was different. 10 seasons in the books. A new show [In the City] on the way. And a heartbreaking way to end one helluva run."
The Summer House original cast member admitted he was "tearing up" as he wrote the post.
"Because we truly become a family shooting this show and it was a gut-wrenching way to leave this house for good. I can't thank these 4 enough (and the rest of the crew) for giving up their summer to make it all happen," he continued.
"I think we can finally close this chapter (but don't blame me if I post some throwbacks that are a lot happier than me driving home all by myself as we filmed the cross over)."
Kyle concluded, "Finally, thank you to the fans for believing in this show and for all of your support over the last decade."
Speculation about whether Kyle will be returning for Season 11 comes on the heels of a report West Wilson was not asked back.
West has been embroiled in scandal after confirming his romance with Kyle's estranged wife, Amanda Batula, in March.
West and Amanda went public with their relationship only two months after Kyle and Amanda had announced their split in January after four years of marriage.
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For West's part, he previously dated his Summer House co-star Ciara Miller, who used to be good friends with Amanda.
Amanda and Kyle were photographed looking amicable at In The City's Season 1 premiere in New York City in May.
"You guys, yes, Amanda and I took a picture together," Kyle shared May 19 on Instagram.
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"I was just happy that she showed up. She almost didn't come to a show that she participated in. Shoot me. Shoot me. But don't call my life, my relationship, my marriage, and my implosion of a marriage, fake."
He continued, "With all due respect, we're all adults here and we all showed up to a premiere party. And, yes, Amanda did not want to come, and I convinced her to come and we took a photo together. Grow the f-ck up."