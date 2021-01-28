E! is giving a glimpse of the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The network shared a premiere date, March 18, and a trailer for the show's 20th and final season Thursday. The reality series follows the Kardashian-Jenner siblings and their mom, Kris Jenner

In the preview, Khloe Kardashian is seen telling Tristan Thompson that she's ready to have a second child. The couple already have a 2-year-old daughter, True.

"I just feel like it's now time to have another kid," Khloe says.

Kourtney Kardashian is also shown sharing sweet moments with her ex-partner Scott Disick, with whom she has three children, daughter Penelope, 8, and sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6.

"They're definitely made for each other. Like, they're supposed to be together," Kendall Jenner says.

In addition, the Kardashian-Jenners reflect on the show's run and say goodbye to their crew after 20 seasons.

"We just wanted to tell you in person that we won't be going forward with filming the show anymore," Kris Jenner says while crying.

The Kardashian-Jenners announced in September that Season 20 will be the show's last.

"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim Kardashian said on Instagram.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," she added.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! in October 2007.