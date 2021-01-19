Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum Khadijah Haqq is a mom of three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old television personality recently welcomed her third child, a daughter, with her husband, Bobby McCray.

Haqq shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of her family's hands. Haqq and McCray have two other children, son Christian, 10, and daughter Celine, 6, while McCray also has a teenage son, Bobby Louis III, from a previous relationship.

"We love you baby girl, you complete our family! When 5 becomes 6," Haqq captioned the post.

Singers Tamar Braxton, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Adrienne Bailon, Cassie and Christina Milian were among those to congratulate Haqq in the comments.

"Congrats to your beautiful family," Ross wrote.

"OMG Thank you Jesus for this beautiful life & family!" Bailon added.

"Yes sis!!!! She's here!!! Congratulations! Love you guys so much!!!" Cassie said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Haqq announced her pregnancy in August.

"I'm pregnant!!! I couldn't wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home," she wrote on Instagram.

Haqq shared a family photo with McCray and their kids while celebrating Christmas in December.

"MERRY CHRISTMAS from my family to yours. My greatest gift is my family and I'm so thankful it's growing. I'm wishing you all the [gifts] life has to offer and more," she wrote.

Haqq is the twin sister of Malika Haqq, the best friend of television personality Khloe Kardashian. Haqq and Malika Haqq starred in the 2005 film Sky High and appeared on the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Dash Dolls.