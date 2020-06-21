The guitar late rock star Kurt Cobain used during his band Nirvana's 1993 MTV Unplugged show sold for more than $6 million this weekend, Julien's Auctions announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The instrument was sold as part of Julien's "Music Icons" auction at Julien's Beverly Hills location and online.

"SOLD for $6,010,000! A new world record for a guitar! Kurt Cobain's guitar used with Nirvana's MTV Unplugged!" the company tweeted on Saturday.

Julien's said on its website that Cobain bought the 1959 Martin D-18E at Voltage Guitars in Los Angeles.

The musician fatally shot himself in 1994. He was 27.

Nirvana was integral to the grunge music movement in the 1990s. The band's hit songs include "Smells Like Teen Spirit," "Heart Shaped Box" and "Come As You Are."

Among the other Nirvana items that were up for auction this weekend were the remains of a guitar Cobain smashed in concert, the shirt Cobain wore in the "Heart Shaped Box" video, a signed Bleach CD, a typed set list for MTV Unplugged in New York, lyric sheets, handwritten lyrics to "Oh Me," correspondence from Nirvana's management company and an issue of their Lowest Common Denominator newsletter.