Kumail Nanjiani says director Chloe Zhao tricked him into performing a Bollywood dance number in Marvel's Eternals, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I first met Chloe she was like, 'You're going to do a Bollywood dance number' and I was like, 'Can we do something else?' And she was like, 'Okay. We'll do a Bollywood action sequence,'" Nanjiani recalled on Tuesday.

"We got to London to shoot it, she was like, 'I lied. It's a Bollywood dance number.' She lied to me. She put a lie in the script. She printed out the lie," he continued.

Nanjiani told Fallon that he trained with an instructor for four months to prepare for the dance sequence and that he was happy to see so many South Asian actors featured in the scene.

"I walked into the gym where we were doing the rehearsal and I got really emotional. It was like 50 South Asian people," he said.

"So many years you barely have any South Asian people and then suddenly there's like 52 of us in one scene you know. It was awesome It's a little tough because there are 52 people and 51 of them are professional dancers. And the one who's in focus is really trying to hang on," Nanjiani continued.

Fallon presented a clip of the Bollywood dance sequence, which also featured Nanjiani's character Kingo meeting up with Richard Madden's Ikaris and Gemma Chan's Sersi

Eternals comes to theaters on Friday.