Krysten Ritter, Aaron Paul and Nathalie Emmanuel have signed on to perform The Coldest Case: A Black Book for Audible.

The prequel to James Patterson 's bestselling, 2017 crime thriller, The Black Book, is part of a larger deal the author recently made to create a collection of audio-only Audible Original stories.

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with Audible on an extraordinary slate of original projects," Patterson said in a press release.

"I'm particularly looking forward to building stories specifically for the listening experience -- the spin of a tire wheel, the gravel in a villain's voice, the note of triumph in a detective's final words as he closes a case -- all performed by gifted, top-tier talent. Audiences have been flocking to the audio arena, and I can't wait to explore and innovate in a different medium."