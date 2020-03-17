Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju announced on Instagram he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," the actor said on Monday alongside a selfie of himself and his wife Gry Molvi¦r Hivju from their home in Norway.

Hivju urged fans to be careful, wash their hands and to go into quarantine.

"Just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance and stay healthy!" he continued.

Hivju is best known for portraying Tormund in Game of Thrones. He was recently cast in Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher which has had its production halted amid COVID-19 concerns.