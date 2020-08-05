Kristin Cavallari had a friendly reunion with her high school sweetheart, Stephen Colletti.

The 33-year-old television personality got close to Colletti, her ex-boyfriend and former Laguna Beach co-star, in a photo Tuesday on Instagram.

The picture shows Cavallari embracing Colletti around the neck as he puts an arm around her waist. The photo was tagged in Laguna Beach, Calif.

"2004 or 2020?!" Cavallari captioned the post.

Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick were among those to sound off in the comments.

"Omg I am here for this," Polizzi wrote.

"Get your man girl @kristincavallari," Pivarnick said.

Cavallari and Colletti's romance was documented on Laguna Beach, which aired from 2004 to 2006 on MTV. Season 1 featured a love triangle between Cavallari, Colletti and Lauren Conrad, and Cavallari and Colletti ultimately split when Colletti left for college.

Cavallari discussed her relationship with Colletti in her 2016 book, Balancing in Heels.

"Stephen was the most important thing in my life, and there was nothing I cared about more. I hated fighting with him on camera because it felt like I was airing all of our dirty laundry," she wrote.

Cavallari and Colletti's reunion comes less than four months after Cavallari's split from her husband, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. Cavallari and Cutler announced their intent to divorce in April after seven years of marriage.

Cavallari and Cutler have three children, daughter Saylor, 4, and sons Camden, 7, and Jax, 6.