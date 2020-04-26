Reality television personality, author and fashion designer Kristin Cavallari announced Sunday that she and her husband, retired pro football player Jay Cutler, are ending their seven-year marriage.

The couple married in 2013 and share sons Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari -- who is known for her work on Laguna Beach and The Hills -- wrote in an Instagram post.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."