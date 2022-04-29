Kristin Cavallari admits she hired 'The Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron as a publicity stunt
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/29/2022
Kristin Cavallari has admitted why she hired Tyler Cameron to model in her clothing-line campaign and whether she thinks The Bachelorette alum is a good kisser.
Tyler, 29, and the former Very Cavallari star, 35, were spotted making out earlier this month while posing for a western-themed photo shoot promoting Kristin's clothing and jewelry line, Uncommon James.
The lip-lock sparked dating rumors both Kristin and Tyler have since denied, but according to The Hills alum, it was her plan all along to get fans gossiping about their relationship status.
"I mean, that's why I hired the guy, to get press," Kristin confessed to co-hosts Brie Bella and Nikki Bella on the April 27 episode of "The Bellas Podcast," according to E! News.
Kristin added of her publicity stunt, "It worked. I was like, 'Check that box.'"
"He's honestly the nicest human being on the planet," Kristin reportedly gushed, although she and the former general contractor have strictly a professional and platonic relationship.
"I mean, he is like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him."
But Kristin also spilled the tea about that kiss, disclosing that Tyler is "a very good kisser."
The Balancing in Heels author is in the middle of her divorce from Jay and it has yet to be finalized. The former couple shares three children together: sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, as well as daughter Saylor, 6.
She recently told Entertainment Tonight that she's "open to dating" again and wants a confident and successful man "who is just really comfortable in their own skin" and can be her "rock" and "doesn't take life so seriously."
"I totally would [get married again]," Kristin, who found fame when she starred on Laguna Beach, said earlier this month.
"I want to because I think this time around it would be very different, and that excites me."
Following her split from Jay in April 2020, Kristin was linked to comedian Jeff Dye and singer Chase Rice.
Meanwhile, Tyler -- who finished as the runner-up on Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing -- was allegedly dumped by model Camila Kendra in August 2021 after eight months of dating.
Tyler said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he's looking for "someone whose smile is contagious" and "can light up a room."
Tyler also shared that it's important how his significant other treats "the people around them."
The model wants his future girlfriend to "respect the server, the parents, their friends," adding, "That's big for me."
And of course it wouldn't hurt for the woman to be good looking.
"She's got to be beautiful too," Tyler admitted.
Back in February, Tyler told E!'s Daily Pop during a joint appearance with Kristin that he's also searching for a woman who is "hungry and ambitious" as well as "family oriented" and "ready for an adventure."
Tyler finished Hannah's season of The Bachelorette in second place behind winner and aspiring country singer Jed Wyatt.
Hannah broke up with Jed shortly after they got engaged and attempted to reconnect with Tyler during her After the Final Rose special, which aired in July 2019.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments, which was released in November 2021.
Not only did Hannah write that she felt like Tyler's "backup player who never got to play in the game," but she also said their relationship "wasn't some game" to her and he "broke" her heart when he began dating Gigi shortly after The Bachelorette 15 wrapped on TV.
Hannah and Tyler never dated again after the show, and they claim they never even kissed while quarantining with each other for several weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
And Hannah claimed Tyler's last text to her was, "Well... if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don't, you don't."
But Tyler noted on "The Bellas Podcast" once Hannah's book was released, "I've got receipts, too!"