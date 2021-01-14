Kristian Alfonso, Marilu Henner, Richard Harmon, Jennifer Laporte and Evan Roderick have signed on for roles in Lifetime's movie series based on V.C. Andrews' Landry Family novels.

The four-movie event will air over two consecutive weekends, starting at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on March 20-21 and continuing March 27-28, the cable network said Thursday.

The cast also includes Naomi Judd, Crystal Fox, Gil Bellows, Deborah Cox, twins Raechelle Banno and Karina Banno, Lauralee Bell, Sam Duke, and Ty Wood.

"The movie series follows Ruby Landry, who after being raised by her loving spiritual healer grandmother in the Louisiana bayou, is ensnared in a world of dark family secrets and betrayal, upon discovering that she has another family living in New Orleans," a synopsis said.

The films are based on the books Ruby, Pearl in the Mist, All That Glitters and Hidden Jewel.

They follow the network's previous hit adaptations of Andrews' Casteel Family stories and Dollanganger Family tales.