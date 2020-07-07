Days of Our Lives star Kristian Alfonso is leaving the long-running series.

The 56-year-old actress said Monday on Instagram that she won't return to the NBC soap opera when it resumes filming in September.

"Days of Our Lives has been a vital part of both my personal and professional journey," Alfonso wrote. "I am forever grateful to NBC and the late Betty Corday, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life."

"I have built some lifelong friendships with my extraordinarily talented castmates," she said. "Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family."

Alfonso said she feels "blessed and honored" to have appeared on the show for over three decades but is ready to write her "next chapter."

"I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September. I've already filmed my last episode several months ago," the actress said.

"Finally -- to the incredibly loyal fans of Days - many of you have been with me on this journey from the beginning. I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, love and support. I could not have done it without YOU!!!" she concluded.

Alfonso's Days of Our Lives co-stars Mary Beth Evans, Robert Scott Wilson, Sal Stowers and Linsey Godfrey were among those to wish the actress well in the comments.

"Iconic. Kristian, it was an honor to share the stage with you. From day 1 you welcomed me with open arms and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to tell stories alongside you, especially these last few months. I'm rooting for you. Here's to your next chapter! #BostonStrong," Wilson wrote.

"It's had truly been an honor getting to know you and working with you. Thank you for all your beautiful words of wisdom and being such a dear friend to me. I love you," Stowers added.

"I love you so much, Mama. You're such sunshine and joy at work. I will miss you so much but I'm grateful for every minute I got with you and for our friendship," Godfrey said.

Alfonso plays Hope Williams Brady on Days of Our Lives. She first joined the series in 1983 and is one of the show's most recognizable and longest-tenured stars.

Days of Our Lives was renewed for a 56th season in January. The series will resume production Sept. 1 after shutting down in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.