"I'm pretty sure it's this week," Dafoe replied.
"You think I would book someone named Will and then someone named Willem?" Michaels said. "I texted Willem and, you know, autocorrect."
Forte's suggestion that the fans decide who should host backfired when it revealed 40% of those polled wanted Dafoe, 40 percent wanted Wiig, 10 percent wanted the episode's musical guest Maneskin, 5 percent wanted him and 5 percent wanted the show abandoned so Tom Hanks could save it.
"Oh, my God! 5 percent? I guess people do love me!" Forte said.
Wiig and Forte later appeared together in a MacGruber sketch and reprised their roles of country music stars Clancy T. Bachleratt and Jackie Snad's for another bit.
