Kristen Wiig says she married her longtime partner, Avi Rothman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 47-year-old actress discussed her life with Rothman and their 1-year-old twins during Wednesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show.

Wiig and Rothman got engaged in 2019 after three years of dating and welcomed their twins, a son and daughter, in January 2020.

"Besides the fact that we are where we are -- it's hard to not feel so much of the [expletive] and struggle that's going on -- in my home, I'm very lucky about having these two babies and my husband," Wiig said.

"They make it all better. It's changed my life," she added of her family.

Wiig then addressed the challenges of balancing motherhood with her acting career. The actress is promoting her new film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which premieres on VOD services Friday.

"Right now I'm not going to an actual set, but because of all this stuff I'm not as present as I would like to be and it's really hard, because I'm always convinced they will forget who I am if I'm gone for a day," Wiig said.

"I am nervous about actually leaving and going to work, when that happens, because there's something really nice about just being home with them all that time," she added. "But that time is coming and I'm gonna do my best to balance and they will come first."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Wiig was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar co-stars Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan, Vanessa Bayer and Fortune Feimster. The movie follows the titular Barb (Mumolo) and Star (Wiig), two best friends who leave their small Midwestern town to vacation in Vista Del Mar, Fla.

Feimster discussed her wedding to Jacquelyn Smith on Watch What Happens Live this week.