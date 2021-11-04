Kristen Stewart says she "scored" by getting engaged to her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer.

The 31-year-old actress shared her excitement about her engagement to Meyer during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon congratulated Stewart on the news. Stewart responded by saying she "knocked it out of the park" by landing Meyer.

"Yeah. No, I scored," she added with a smile.

Fallon said finding love is "the best thing in the world" and that Stewart now has a "buddy who kind of has to do things with you."

"I know, and we have to help each other out with stuff, too," Stewart said. "You got to do the stuff I don't want to do, man."

Stewart announced her engagement to Meyer Tuesday on The Howard Stern Show.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," the actress said.

"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well," she added. "We're marrying, it's happening."

Stewart and Meyer were first linked in August 2019 and went Instagram official that October.

Stewart previously dated her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, singer St. Vincent and model Stella Maxwell.

Stewart will next star in Spencer, a film about the late Princess Diana. The movie is directed by Pablo Larraa and opens in theaters Friday.