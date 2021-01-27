Neon is giving a glimpse of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The production company shared a first photo Wednesday of Stewart, 30, in the new film Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraa (Jackie).

The picture shows Stewart wearing a black hat with veil, black pussybow blouse and a red coat. She sports Diana's signature short blonde hairstyle.

"Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraa's Spencer," the post reads.

Variety said principal photography is underway on Spencer. Filming will take place in Germany and the United Kingdom, with the movie expected to premiere in fall 2021.

Spencer is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The film takes place over a holiday weekend in the early 1990s when Diana decided to leave her marriage to Prince Charles

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Stewart said in a statement. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Stewart said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November that she feels protective of Diana after playing the late British royal in Spencer.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"It's hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young," Stewart said. "Everyone's perspective is different, and there's no way to get anything right because what is fact in relation to personal experience?"

Diana died in a car crash at age 36 in August 1997. She is portrayed by Emma Corrin in the Netflix series The Crown.