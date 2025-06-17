HOME > Vanderpump Rules Charles Sykes/Bravo

Kristen Doute welcomes first child with fiance Luke Broderick

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/17/2025



The Valley star Kristen Doute has welcomed her first child into the world with fiance Luke Broderick.



Kristen, 42, announced her baby girl's arrival in a recent Instagram post.



"We've never known a love like this until you," Kristen wrote on Friday, June 13.



Kristen and Luke named their daughter Kaia Lily Broderick.



Earlier this month, Kristen showed off the nursery in her home and gushed to People about how she was "very ready" for her little one to be born.



Kristen admitted at the time she was "physically miserable," and Luke added, "She says all the time that she feels 'large and in charge.' She's very aware of her body at this moment."



The alum also confessed she was "so anxious" about what the experience of labor and delivery might be like.



"You can have a plan, but there really isn't a plan at the end of the day. It's all up to her," Kristen told the magazine of her baby girl.



"I would say I'm the most excited about no longer being pregnant! And, as I've said before, just seeing what her personality will be like."



Luke noted how he couldn't wait to meet his daughter.



"I can't wait to touch her and interact with her. I'm very excited," he shared.



Kristen had revealed she was expecting Baby No. 1 in November after having an IUI (intrauterine insemination) procedure.



"The two weeks following the IUI procedure felt like years. To get a correct outcome on a pregnancy test, two weeks time had to pass and I had to wait it out but in my heart I knew it had worked," Kristen said.

"I tested one day early and got the big PREGNANT result staring back at me. I was relieved, overwhelmed, happy, excited and nervous."



Kristen recalled how Luke "wasn't surprised" about the news either.



"He was SO happy that IUI worked the first time (we were prepared that it may not)," Kristen explained.



"He was joyful and beyond excited, to say the least! Our due date is in June and we are really looking forward to expanding our little family and becoming parents!"



Several weeks later, Kristen announced that she was expecting a baby girl.



"Luke and I are so thrilled to be having a little girl, which honestly was unexpected because I was convinced we were having a boy!" Kristen told People in December.



"To find out in the way that we did, to have [ alum Brittany Cartwright] be the one who shared the news from our doctor could not have been more perfect. It was really special to have our family and friends from out of town 'be there' virtually."



Kristen added, "We are so excited for this next chapter in our lives together and to soon welcome our baby girl next summer."



About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

