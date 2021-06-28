AMC released the first character images from its animated series Ultra City Smiths Monday. Kristen Bell, Melissa Villasenor, Bebe Neuwirth and more provide the voices of baby doll characters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmi Simpson stars as the voice of Det. David Mills. AMC did not release an image of Mills yet, but they did show his partner, Gail Johnson ( Da'Vine Joy Randolph ).

An AMC press release describes Bell's character, Donella Pecker, as a government official hoping to keep Ultra City safe. Bell's real life husband, Dax Shepard, provides the voice of Pecker's husband, Congressman Chris Pecker.

Kurtwood Smith is the voice of Mayor Carpenter K. Smith. Smith's disappearance is the case Mills and Johnson are investigating.

Bebe Neuwirth provides the voice of Lady Andrea the Giant, a former wrestler. She wears a pink hat and pearl necklace.

Alia Shawkat plays the voice of Andrea's daughter, Little Grace. Villasenor plays Catholic nun Sister Mary Margaret and Damon Herriman voices Street Hustler Boy, a male prostitute in a cowboy hat and leather jacket.

AMC began announcing voice cast in April. Robot Chicken animators Stoopid Buddy Studios will animate the stop motion series from creator Steve Conrad.

Ultra City Smiths premieres July 22 on AMC+. AMC will broadcast the series in the fall.