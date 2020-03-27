In addition, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California's surgeon general, and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, former U.S. surgeon general, will share advice on how to stay healthy, while kids and their parents from around the country will discuss how they're coping with the outbreak.
"It's so important to remember that we are all in this together, and our kids and loved ones need outlets to help them process and understand what's going on and, most importantly, to still feel connected," Bell said. "I hope kids and families come away from this special feeling a little more comfortable and that they enjoy some much-needed moments of humor during this difficult time."
Nickelodeon launched #KidsTogether, a new initiative encouraging kids and their families to stay informed, engaged and healthy amid the outbreak, last week.
Bell voices Anna in the Disney movie Frozen and its sequel, Frozen 2. Frozen 2 was made available to stream three months early on Disney+ this month.
