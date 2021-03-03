NBC said Wednesday it has ordered 10 episodes of Family Game Fight, a 1-hour, comedic game show starring real-life celebrity couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

"Kristen is my favorite human to work with," Shepard said in a news release. "She's the most consistently funny, playful and joyful scene partner I've ever had. She's also incredibly fun to look at."

This will be the first time the married stars will team up for a television project.

Each episode will show Bell and Shepard "adopted" into a family of four contestants who will compete in a series of games which will lead to a cash prize.

"For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends," Bell said.

"He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he's a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to. I'm so excited to host Family Game Fight and play all day with my best friend."

Veronica Mars and The Good Place actress Bell, 40, married Parenthood and The Ranch actor Shepard, 46, in 2013. They are the parents of two young daughters.