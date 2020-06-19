SiriusXM's Outlaw Country channel is celebrating Kris Kristofferson's birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The satellite radio station will air two programs celebrating Kristofferson in honor of the singer's 84th birthday, which falls Monday.

For the Good Times: An Outlaw Country Cruise Tribute to Kris Kristofferson, a 90-minute live tribute concert recorded on the Outlaw Country Cruise earlier this year, will air on Outlaw Country beginning Friday.

For the Good Times is hosted by W. Earl Brown and features performances from Lucinda Williams, Raul Malo, Steve Earle, Carlene Carter, Shooter Jennings and other artists. Kristofferson also joins the group to perform "Why Me."

For the Good Times will first air Friday at 8 p.m. EDT, with replays to take place Saturday at 8 a.m. EDT, Sunday at noon EDT and Monday at noon EDT and 10 p.m. EDT.

In addition, Earle's SiriusXM show, Steve Earle Show: Hardcore Troubadour Radio, will air a special episode featuring covers of Kristofferson's songs. The episode includes Bob Dylan 's version of "They Killed Him," Waylon Jennings' rendition of "The Taker," Janis Joplin 's version of "Me and Bobby McGee" and other songs.

Earle will first air the episode Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT, with replays to take place Sunday at 9 a.m. EDT, Monday at 1 a.m. EDT and 11 a.m. EDT, Tuesday at midnight EDT and Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT.

Kristofferson released the album The Cedar Creek Sessions in 2016. He received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA Awards in November.