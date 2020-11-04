Kris Jenner is giving a rare update on her son, Rob Kardashian.

The 64-year-old television personality said on Tuesday's episode of the Pretty Messed Up with AJ McLean, Cheryl Burke and Rene Elizondo, Jr., podcast that Kardashian, 33, is doing "really great."

Kardashian has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years but appears to be making a slow return to public life. In October, he appeared in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and was photographed at his sister Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday party.

On Pretty Messed Up, Jenner said Kardashian is doing well and is focused on Dream Renee, his 3-year-old daughter with his ex-fiance, Blac Chyna.

"He's so good. He is so good," Jenner said of her son. "He's really great."

"His daughter Dream is great and he's so in love with that kid," she added. "He's such a great dad and you never know -- you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids -- and you just don't know how somebody is going to be as a parent but he's just... wow."

Pretty Messed Up host and professional dancer Cheryl Burke, who was partnered with Kardashian in Dancing with the Stars Season 13, agreed that Kardashian has "always been a caretaker."

"I was his teacher but he always made sure I was okay," Burke said. "He's a very sweet soul that guy."

Kardashian's official Instagram account posted new photos of Dream in October.

Kardashian came to fame on his family's E! series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which will end with Season 20. Khloe Kardashian defended Kim's birthday getaway during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week.