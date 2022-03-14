The Kardashians features the Kardashian-Jenner family's return to television following the end of their E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The series promises to show "a whole new side of the family."
In the preview, Kourtney Kardashian shares how she and her fiance, musician Travis Barker, "want a baby." The couple are seen visiting their doctor to explore their options.
Kourtney Kardashian has three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with her ex-partner, Scott Disick.
