Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series The Kardashians.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the reality series Monday featuring sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and their mom, Kris Jenner.

The Kardashians features the Kardashian-Jenner family's return to television following the end of their E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The series promises to show "a whole new side of the family."

In the preview, Kourtney Kardashian shares how she and her fiance, musician Travis Barker, "want a baby." The couple are seen visiting their doctor to explore their options.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with her ex-partner, Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner experiences having her second pregnancy in the spotlight, while Kim Kardashian is seen texting her new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian recently said in an interview with Variety that she will share "all the details" about her romance with Davidson on The Kardashians.

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.