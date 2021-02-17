Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are making their romance Instagram official.

The 41-year-old television personality and 45-year-old musician shared a first photo together Tuesday following dating rumors.

The picture shows a closeup of Kardashian and Barker holding hands while in a car. Kardashian sports long nails with red tips, while Barker's tattoos are on display.

Barker commented with a black heart emoji and re-posted the photo on his Instagram Stories. Kardashian's friend Khadijah Haqq showed her support for the couple in the comments.

"When friends become lovers," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Kardashian and Barker are longtime friends who were first reported to be dating in January.

"Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple," a source told Us Weekly. "They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while."

Kardashian and Barker spent Valentine's Day together Sunday. The couple both shared a photo on Instagram Stories of a crackling fireplace.

Kardashian has three children, daughter Penelope, 8, and sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with her ex-partner Scott Disick, while Barker has a son, Landon, 17, and a daughter, Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler

"Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet," a source told People.

Kardashian and her family will appear in a 20th and final season of the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premieres in March. Barker is the drummer of the rock band Blink-182.