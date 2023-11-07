Multiple sources have claimed Kourtney, 44, recently gave birth in Los Angeles, CA, People and Us Weekly reported this past weekend.
"They have a beautiful baby boy," an insider told Us, confirming Kourtney had given birth. "They are both elated."
Travis and Kourtney's sister Kylie Jenner were both reportedly spotted at Cedars-Sinai on Thursday, November 2, which is a possible sign that the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was in labor.
Last month, the Blink182 drummer confirmed that he was expecting his wife to give birth around Halloween or "the first week of November."
Travis also revealed he and Kourtney had decided to name their son Rocky Thirteen, which the drummer had initially suggested back in July.
"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," Travis reportedly shared in an interview for Complex's "GOAT Talk" video series.
"And 13 is just the greatest number of all time... [And Rocky is] the greatest boxing movie of all time."
Kourtney and Travis are probably over the moon about their newborn given Kourtney had been rushed to the hospital with a pregnancy emergency in September.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock," Kourtney wrote via Instagram, referring to Travis leaving the Blink-182 tour to be by her side.
"And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery."
Kourtney and Travis had uploaded the same video from their gender-reveal party on June 24 via Instagram.
In the video, Travis pounded on his drumset while Kourtney sat in his lap and kissed him with a big smile on her face.
Towards the end of Travis' big drumroll, giant blue streamers shot into the sky and revealed that Kourtney was pregnant with a boy.
Once the news became public knowledge, Kourtney wrapped her arms around Travis' neck and the pair embraced.
Kourtney had publicly announced she was expecting a baby with Travis at his Blink-182 concert on June 16 by holding up a "Travis I'm Pregnant" sign in the audience, which was a nod to a scene in the band's 1999 music video for "All the Small Things."
And then on Father's Day, Kourtney took to Instagram with her first slideshow of baby-bump photos.
"Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan," Kourtney captioned the post on Sunday, June 18.
The photos showed Travis tapping on his wife's pregnant belly with drumsticks and cradling Kourtney's pregnant body in his hands.
Travis commented on the post, "God is great."
That same day, Kourtney posted a picture of herself posing with Travis and his kids from a previous relationship.
"Happy Father's Day @Travisbarker ! Thank you for taking such good care of us," Kourtney wrote.
Kourtney shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, as well as a daughter, Penelope Scotland, 11, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
Travis, meanwhile, welcomed son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who has been supportive of Travis and Kourtney's pregnancy journey.
Travis also has a 24-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana, whom Shanna shares with Oscar De La Hoya.
A source previously told People that Kourtney is "just beyond excited" to have another baby.
"Everyone is so happy for her," the source said. "Kourtney can't wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too."
The source noted how Kourtney had "been praying" to have a child with Travis, adding, "She has wanted a baby with Travis since they first started dating. They have been trying to get pregnant for almost two years. It's been grueling."
Kourtney had been undergoing IVF, but she announced that she and Travis were "officially done with IVF" during a May episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.
"We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen," Kourtney told the cameras.
Travis and the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.
The pair had a low-key "practice" wedding at a chapel in Las Vegas in April following the 2022 Grammy Awards.