Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker are expecting a baby boy.

The reality TV star and rocker held a gender reveal party where they celebrated the news.

Video of the couple kissing and a crowd cheering after Barker gives a drumroll and blue confetti fills the air was posted on Instagram Saturday.

It has already gotten nearly 1.7 million "likes."

Kardashian announced her pregnancy last weekend by holding up a handwritten at Barker's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

The drummer jumped off the stage and went to Kardashian, kissing her.

The couple started dating in 2021 and married the following year. This will be their first child together.

"The Kardashians" star, 44, is already mother to sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

