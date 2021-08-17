Korn has rescheduled a number of shows due to frontman Jonathan Davis testing positive for COVID-19.

The band said Monday that it will postpone or cancel several concerts on its summer tour.

"We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour. On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute," Korn wrote on Instagram. "As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows."

"As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done," the group added. "Jonathan's spirits are high, and he's resting and recovering now."

"We're as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we'll get through it though, and we can't wait to see you once we're back, firing on all cylinders once again," the band said. "We thank you all for your love and support!"

Korn rescheduled six shows for September and October and canceled its Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 concerts in Darien Center, N.Y., and Syracuse, N.Y., respectively. The band is scheduled to resume its tour Aug. 27 in Tinley Park, Ill.

Korn previously canceled its Saturday concert in Scranton, Pa., just hours before show time. The group said at the time that someone "within the Korn camp" had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp. The safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight," the band said on Instagram.

Korn released its 13th studio album, The Nothing, in September 2019.