Korn drummer Ray Luzier has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be participating in three upcoming concerts.

"Unfortunately, Ray has tested positive for COVID, and he will not be playing the next three shows in Vegas, Fresno and Oakland. Korn will be continuing on as scheduled despite these circumstances," the band said on Instagram.

"We are anticipating a quick recovery for Ray and he should be back to play the Los Angeles show with us," Korn continued.

Korn's next three shows take place Friday, Saturday and Monday. The band will be having a two-night stand in Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.

Frontman Jonathan Davis previously tested positive for COVID-19 in August, which caused Korn to reschedule a number of shows. Guitarist James 'Munky' Shaffer then tested positive for the virus in September.

Korn last released the album The Nothing in September 2019.