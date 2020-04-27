Korie Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame said her family is safe on Instagram Monday after her Louisiana home was sprayed by bullets during a drive-by shooting.

Korie Robertson lives at the residence with her husband Willie Robertson, their daughter Sadie Robertson and son-in-law Christian Huff and son John Luke Robertson and daughter-in-law Mary Kate McEachern and their 18-month-old son John Shepherd.

The shooting took place Friday afternoon. Willie Robertson was not home at the time and nobody was hurt.

"We are all safe and sound and feeling profoundly grateful for God's protection over us! Yes, the news reports are true, we had a drive-by shooting at our home on Friday, it was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt," Korie Robertson said next to a family photo.

"And today we got to participate in a drive-by birthday celebration! Crazy how life works! We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well, and not taking this day for granted!" she continued.

Sadie Robertson posted a similar family photo on Instagram Monday and discussed the incident.

"Just wanted to say we are all okay. It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brother's home," Sadie Robertson said.

"The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside. We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other's gratitude for all being okay. Thank you for your prayers," she continued.