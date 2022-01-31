Korean drama 'Snowdrop' coming to Disney+ in February
UPI News Service, 01/31/2022
South Korean drama Snowdrop is coming to Disney+ in February.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service said in a press release Monday that Snowdrop will premiere Feb. 9.
Snowdrop is a 16-part series starring Jung Hae-in and Blackpink singer Jisoo. The shows centers on the forbidden love between a young couple trapped in a time of political turmoil.
"When a blood-soaked man (Jung Hae-in) bursts into the dormitory of a women's university in Seoul, Korea, Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) will go against her better judgement and risk being expelled to hide the man from his attackers and tend to his wounds. Unbeknownst to Yeong-ro, the man has a harrowing secret that threatens to put her friends' and family's safety at risk," an official description reads.
Snowdrop is written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak, who previously worked together on the series Sky Castle.
"Snowdrop is a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love, and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime. I hope global audiences find this heartfelt series also gripping and suspenseful as the two come to face their fate," Jo said.
Snowdrop originally premiered on JTBC in December.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.