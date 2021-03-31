'Knives Out' sequels move to Netflix, Daniel Craig returning
UPI News Service, 03/31/2021
Netflix has obtained the rights to two sequels to the 2019 hit Knives Out. Writer/director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig are expected to return.
The Wrap reports that Netflix paid over $400 million for two sequels. Variety puts that number at $450 million.
Lionsgate distributed the first film in Nov. 2019 after its Sept. premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Johnson was already working on a sequel, intending to film in June according to The Wrap.
Knives Out starred Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. As Blanc investigated the apparent suicide of author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), an ensemble cast of actors became murder suspects.
