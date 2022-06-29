'Knives Out' sequel to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
UPI News Service, 06/29/2022
The Knives Out sequel will have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.
Organizers confirmed Wednesday that the film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will screen at the 47th annual festival in September.
This year's festival will be an in-person event that runs Sept. 8-18 in Toronto, Canada.
Glass Onion is a sequel to Knives Out, which opened in theaters in November 2019. The films are inspired by the works of author Agatha Christie and follow a private detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig).
Knives Out writer and director Rian Johnson returned to write and direct Glass Onion.
