The Knives Out sequel will have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers confirmed Wednesday that the film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will screen at the 47th annual festival in September.

This year's festival will be an in-person event that runs Sept. 8-18 in Toronto, Canada.

Glass Onion is a sequel to Knives Out, which opened in theaters in November 2019. The films are inspired by the works of author Agatha Christie and follow a private detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig).

Knives Out writer and director Rian Johnson returned to write and direct Glass Onion.

Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista star with Craig in the sequel.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere on Netflix during the holiday season.