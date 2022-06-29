The Knives Out sequel will have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers confirmed Wednesday that the film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will screen at the 47th annual festival in September.

This year's festival will be an in-person event that runs Sept. 8-18 in Toronto, Canada.

Glass Onion is a sequel to Knives Out, which opened in theaters in November 2019. The films are inspired by the works of author Agatha Christie and follow a private detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig).

Knives Out writer and director Rian Johnson returned to write and direct Glass Onion.

Jessica Henwick , Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista star with Craig in the sequel.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere on Netflix during the holiday season.