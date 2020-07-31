KJ Apa is recovering after an injury on the set of Songbird.

The 23-year-old actor said Thursday on Instagram Stories that he required stitches after hurting his head while filming stunts for the new movie.

In a video, Apa showed two large staples on the top of his head.

"I split my head open yesterday," he said. "I don't know if you guys can see that, but I have two stitches in there. Metal stitches."

KJ Apa required stitches after hurting his head while filming stunts for the movie "Songbird." Screenshot via kjapa/Instagram Stories

Apa shared a photo Wednesday on Instagram of himself being treated on set after his injury. He also posted a picture of himself holding up his shirt, which was bloody from his injury.

"stunts.." Apa captioned the post.

The new injury comes less than two weeks after Apa injured one of his eyes. He shared a video on Instagram last week of himself and a friend attempting to remove "a shard of metal" from his eye.

Songbird is a romantic-thriller film set during a pandemic lockdown. The movie co-stars Sofia Carson , Craig Robinson and Demi Moore . The film is directed by Adam Mason and produced by Michael Bay

In Songbird, Apa's character "must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well-connected family" to reunite with the girl he loves (Carson), according to an official synopsis.

Apa is known for playing Archie Andrews on the CW series Riverdale. The series will return for a fifth season in January.