Kirsten Dunst is going to be a mom of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband, actor Jesse Plemons , 32.

Dunst announced her pregnancy by showing her baby bump on the new cover of W magazine. Director Sofia Coppola directed the shoot, which was photographed by Zoe Ghertner.

Actresses Elle Fanning, Rashida Jones also appear on the cover.

Dunst, who has worked with Coppola on several films, including The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette, wore Valentino, Armani Prive and Rodarte dresses for the W photoshoot. The shoot was inspired by 1980s society hostesses.

"Every shot was on the floor," Dunst joked in the interview. "I was like, 'I can't get up.' I felt like Urkel."

Dunst also discussed her longtime friendship with Coppola.

"It's just so beautiful to have that kind of friendship where you've seen each other have children," she said. "There are few collaborations, to be honest, where it lasts, where someone knows you that long that's not your family."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Dunst and Plemons met on the set of Fargo Season 2 in 2015 and got engaged in 2017. The couple have a 2-year-old son, Ennis Howard.

Dunst most recently starred in the Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida. She will star in a Netflix adaptation of the Thomas Savage novel The Power of the Dog.