Kingsley Ben-Adir is set to star in Secret Invasion, an upcoming Marvel television series that is coming to Disney+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben-Adir will portray a lead villain on the series. The actor's exact role is being kept under wraps.

The actor joins a cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, who is reprising his Marvel role as Nick Fury, and Ben Mendelsohn, who is reprising his Marvel role as Talos, a shape-shifting Skrull/alien.

Secret Invasion will follow a faction of Skrulls who have infiltrated Earth. The series is based on the Marvel comic book series of the same name.

No release date has been set. WandaVision, which kicked off Disney+'s slate of Marvel shows, had an ending-credits scene featuring a Skrull speaking with star Teyonah Parris' character Monica Rambeau.

Ben-Adir most recently starred as Malcolm X in One Night in Miami. He has also starred in The Comey Rule, The OA, Peaky Blinders and High Fidelity.