'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' trailer shows Jun Ji-hyun seek revenge
UPI News Service, 07/08/2021
Netflix is giving a glimpse of Kingdom: Ashin of the North.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the special episode of the South Korean series Kingdom on Wednesday.
The special centers on Ashin, played by Jun Ji-hyun, aka Gianna Jun. The character was first introduced in Season 2 during Lee Chang's (Joo Ji-hoon) journey north to learn about the origins of the infected.
The preview begins with a young Ashin, who is set on a path of revenge following a violent tragedy.
Kingdom is a period drama horror thriller set during Korea's Joseon Dynasty. The series centers on a mysterious plague that transforms people into zombies.
The main series stars Joo, Bae Doona, Kim Sung-kyu, Jeon Seok-ho, Ryu Seung-ryong, Kim Hye-jun and Kim Sang-ho.
Kingdom: Ashin of the North premieres July 23 on Netflix.
