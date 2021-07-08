Netflix is giving a glimpse of Kingdom: Ashin of the North.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the special episode of the South Korean series Kingdom on Wednesday.

The special centers on Ashin, played by Jun Ji-hyun, aka Gianna Jun. The character was first introduced in Season 2 during Lee Chang's (Joo Ji-hoon) journey north to learn about the origins of the infected.

The preview begins with a young Ashin, who is set on a path of revenge following a violent tragedy.

Kingdom is a period drama horror thriller set during Korea's Joseon Dynasty. The series centers on a mysterious plague that transforms people into zombies.

The main series stars Joo, Bae Doona, Kim Sung-kyu, Jeon Seok-ho, Ryu Seung-ryong, Kim Hye-jun and Kim Sang-ho.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North premieres July 23 on Netflix.