Warner Bros. released a new trailer for King Richard on Thursday. Will Smith stars in the film releasing Nov. 19 in theaters and on HBO Max.

Smith plays Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton). The film shows how Richard cultivated their talent and pitched his daughters to coaches and agents.

In the new trailer, coach Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal) criticizes Richard for interfering with Venus and Serena's practice schedule. Agent Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn) asks the girls what they want.

The new trailer repeats the exchange where Macci tells Richard he may have the new Michael Jordan. Richard replies, "Oh no, brother man. I gots me the next two."

Earlier in the trailer, Richard lets Venus and Serena throw their racquets over the net. The trailer concludes with Richard teaching the girls to make angry game faces.

Now that King Richard has shown at the Telluride Film Festival, BFI London and more festivals, the new trailer includes praises from critics. Variety and Vanity Fair praise the film and Smith's performance.