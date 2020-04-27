Netflix is giving a glimpse of the Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend interactive special.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the special Monday featuring Ellie Kemper in the title role of Kimmy.

The special takes place after the events of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which ended in 2019 after four seasons. Kimmy (Kemper) is now engaged to Prince Frederick Windsor (Daniel Radcliffe), a British royal 12th in line to the throne.

The preview shows Kimmy and Frederick's wedding plans get derailed by Reverend Wayne (Jon Hamm), who previously kept Kimmy captive in a bunker for 15 years. The reverend confirms he held other women captive, leaving Kimmy to choose between getting married or going to rescue the girls.

"Kimmy sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, gets to decide how the story goes," Netflix said in a description.

Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend will premiere May 12. Kemper previously told Entertainment Weekly that Kimmy's journey in the special felt "super cathartic."

"Kimmy always want to right a wrong, and this is her final act in doing that," she said. "From the start she was always trying to overcome what she had been through, but now she's lashing out. She's angry -- not only at [the reverend], but in the way many women in the #MeToo era have been for a long time."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!