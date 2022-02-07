Kimberly Stewart is engaged to be married.

The 42-year-old television personality and businesswoman announced her engagement to producer Jesse Shapira on Sunday.

Stewart, the daughter of singer Rod Stewart and model Alana Stewart, shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Shapira kissing.

"Forever," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Television personality and businesswoman Caroline D'Amore and celebrity hair stylist Tracey Cunningham were among those to congratulate Stewart in the comments.

"Yayayayaya!!!! So happy for you babe!" D'Amore said.

"Congratulations!!!" Cunningham said.

Stewart was previously in a relationship with Benicio del Toro and has a 10-year-old daughter, Delilah Genoveva, with the actor. In addition, she was previously engaged to musician Cisco Adler and to Laguna Beach alum Talan Torriero.

Stewart and her family starred on the E! reality series Stewarts & Hamiltons. She launched her own home organization business, The Realm by Kimberly Stewart, in 2021.