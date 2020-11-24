Kim Zolciak says her longtime psychic, "Grandma" Rose, is undergoing chemotherapy.

The 42-year-old television personality gave a health update on Rose during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Rose has appeared on Zolciak's shows Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don't Be Tardy. On WWHL, Zolciak was asked how Rose is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic and if she has performed any readings lately.

"Grandma Rose is actually going through chemo right now. She's doing great," Zolciak said. "She has predicted a lot of things. She'll call me up randomly and tell me like, 'Take it easy.'"

"She's actually doing really well. She moved in with her daughter, which was a big move for her because she's very independent," she added. "She's living with her daughter, eating, enjoying life. She's doing pretty good."

Zolciak said Rose is "no longer reading for anybody else."

"I get this about 10 times a day in my e-mail. She does not read for anybody anymore," she said. "She's, like, 88 or 89 years old."

Rose shares a birthday with Zolciak's 6-year-old twins, daughter Kaia Rose and son Kane Ren. Zolciak chose Kaia's middle name to honor Rose, whom she's described as being like a "grandma" to her kids.

Zolciak has four children, Kaia, Kane, and sons Kash, 8, and Kroy, 9, with her husband, Kroy Biermann . She is also parent to daughters Ariana, 19, and Brielle, 23, from previous relationships.

On WWHL, Zolciak played a game, "Kim Z, Ari or Bri?," where she was asked to name if close up photos were of her or her daughters Ariana and Brielle.

Don't Be Tardy returned for an eighth season on Bravo in October. Zolciak starred in Seasons 1-5 of Real Housewives of Atlanta and appeared in Seasons 9 and 10.