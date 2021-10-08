Kim Kardashian thinks hosting Saturday Night Live will be "so easy," according to a new teaser for this week's episode.

Kardashian, 40, appeared in a teaser for the NBC sketch comedy series Thursday with musical guest Halsey and SNL cast member Cecily Strong

In one take, Kardashian and Halsey shoot down Strong's idea for them to start a girl group.

"Absolutely not," Halsey says.

"We already said no when you pitched that backstage," Kardashian adds.

In another take, Strong asks Kardashian if she's nervous about performing sketch comedy.

"Why? I don't have to write sketches, do I?" Kardashian responds.

Strong and Halsey confirm Kardashian won't have to write scenes or memorize lines and also agree that no one else will "look as good" as Kardashian.

"This is so easy," Kardashian says.

Saturday's episode will mark Kardashian's first time hosting SNL. The episode will air at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.