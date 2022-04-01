Kim Kardashian announced Friday that she is temporarily shutting down the website for her popular KKW Fragrance line at the beginning of next month as part of a rebranding initiative.

The 41-year-old reality star revealed the decision on her Instagram story. She said the website is expected to shut down May 1 at midnight "so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand-new name."

The move is likely related to Kardashian's divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West, as the KKW Fragrance name is made up of her married initials. The former pair, who tied the knot in 2014, have four kids together: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 2.

In addition to the name change, Kardashian said the relaunch will include "a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site."

"Fragrance as many of you know is deeply personal for me," Kardashian wrote on social media. "I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I'm so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years. I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey -- I promise I won't be gone for too long."

Kardashian declined to reveal when the relaunch would happen.