Kim Kardashian says her controversial comments about work were "taken out of context."

The 41-year-old television personality appeared on Monday's episode of Good Morning America, where she responded to backlash over her recent advice to women in business.

In an interview with Variety earlier this month, Kardashian said the advice she'd give to women is to "Get your [expletive] up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Kardashian said on GMA that her comments "became a sound bite really with no context." She explained she made the remarks after being told that "After 20 years of being in the business, you're famous for being famous."

"My whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women," the star said.

"The advice that I would give is just that having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success. You have to work really hard to get there, even if it seems like it is easy," she added.

Kardashian then acknowledged that people work hard.

"It wasn't a blanket statement towards women, or to feel like I don't respect the work or think that they don't work hard. I know that they do. That was taken out of context, but I'm really sorry if it was received that way," she said.

Kardashian and her family came to fame on the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kardashian has since launched her own businesses, including her shapewear company Skims.

The Kardashian-Jenner family will return to television in the new Hulu series The Kardashians. Kardashian said in the Variety interview that she will "share all the details" about her relationship with Pete Davidson on the show.