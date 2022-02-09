Kim Kardashian is opening up about her divorce from her husband, Kanye West.

The 41-year-old television personality and businesswoman addressed her split from West, 44, in the March issue of Vogue magazine.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple have four children, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

Kardashian and West's split followed West's relocation to Wyoming and his failed presidential run, along with drama on social media.

In the Vogue cover story, Kardashian said she is now prioritizing herself and her own happiness.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," the star said. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."

"I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you," she added. "My 40s are about being Team Me. I'm going to eat well. I'm going to work out. I'm going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy."

Kardashian plans to co-parent with West and support the rapper and fashion designer for the sake of their children.

"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,'" she said. "Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader no matter what you're personally going through."

West has since started dating model Julia Fox, while Kardashian has been linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Kardashian referenced her recent trip to the Bahamas with Davidson in the interview but did not mention the actor and comedian by name.

"I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, 'We're on [expletive] vacation. We haven't been on vacation in a long time.' And then they threw their phones in the ocean," she said. "I was like, 'What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?'"

Davidson referred to Kardashian as his "girlfriend" in an interview with People this week.

Kardashian and her family came to fame on the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The family will appear on the new Hulu series The Kardashians.