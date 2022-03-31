Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian will open up about their relationships in a new ABC special.

Kim, 41, will discuss her boyfriend, actor and comedian Pete Davidson , in the interview with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts , while Khloe, 37, will talk about her relationship with professional basketball player Tristan Thompson , the father of her 3-year-old daughter, True.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, will also discuss her engagement to musician Travis Barker.

ABC released a teaser Thursday that shows Roberts question Khloe about where her relationship stands with Thompson today and ask Kim how she has leaned on her family amid her divorce from rapper and fashion designer Kanye West.

"It's hard to live your life on a reality show and then say I want certain things to be private," Kim says at one point in the clip.

In addition, the Kardashians will tease their new Hulu reality series and discuss their various business ventures.

The ABC special will air April 6 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Kardashian previously said on Good Morning America that she will share "all the details" about her romance with Davidson on The Kardashians, which premieres April 14. Hulu released a teaser for the series this week.