Kim Kardashian finally made her relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson Instagram official on Friday after posting photos of the two together for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Whose car are we gonna take?!" Kardashian captioned the collection of pictures, quoting the film The Town, which stars Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner

In one photo, the 41-year-old Kardashian -- dressed in metallic boots, black sunglasses and a gray coat -- is sitting on the floor while Davidson lays his head in her lap and gazes up at her.

Another photo of the couple is a selfie taken by Davidson, who was dressed in jeans, a white tee, flannel shirt and jacket. In the picture, the 28-year-old comedian and actor grins for the camera while Kardashian blows a kiss in the background.

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked in October 2021. Davidson first referred to Kardashian as his "girlfriend" in an interview with People last month.

Kardashian first spoke of her relationship with Davidson publicly earlier this week with Variety. The reality star said in the interview that The Kardashians -- set to premiere April 14 on Hulu -- will explore her romance with Davidson.

The photos of Kardashian and Davidson were posted just over a week after the mother of four was declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce with rapper "Ye," formerly known as Kanye West.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.