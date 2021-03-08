Television personality Kim Kardashian, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and K-pop group BTS will appear at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

On Monday, Nickelodeon announced a list of the celebrities who will make guest appearances at the awards show this month.

In addition to Kardashian, Gadot and BTS, Robert Downey, Jr., Millie Bobby Brown, Charli D'Amelio, Hailey Baldwin, Addison Rae, Sofia Vergara, David Dobrik, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Kendrick, Liza Koshy, Jennifer Garner, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews and other stars will make appearances.

Nickelodeon previously announced that Justin Bieber will headline the show, performing his song "Intentions" with Quavo and his single "Anyone." Former iCarly stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress will reunite to present the award for Favorite Movie.

In addition, the show will have live and interactive fan walls that bring celebrities and families at home to the main stage.

Bieber leads the field of Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees with five nominations, including Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Song for "Yummy."

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will host the awards show, which airs live Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon.