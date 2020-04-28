Television personality Kim Kardashian, model Ashley Graham and other stars will take part in a CR Runaway event for COVID-19 relief.

CR Fashion Book founder Carine Roitfeld has partnered with amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, to create "Fashion Unites," a virtual fashion show, to raise funds for coronavirus relief and research.

The 30-minute event will stream Friday at 4 p.m. ET on YouTube. Derek Blasberg, head of YouTube Fashion and Beauty, will host the event.

"Fashion Unites" will feature Kardashian, Graham and other models wearing looks from their own wardrobes styled by Roitfeld and her team remotely.

Karlie Kloss, Hailey Baldwin, Adriana Lima, Diane von Furstenberg, Halima Aden, Virgil Abloh, Karolina Kurkova, Alexander Wang, Joan Smalls, Amber Valletta, Winnie Harlow and Irina Shayk will also make appearances.

In addition, the special will feature musical performances and tributes and messages from fashion designers.

"Embracing fashion as the creative expression through which to support the health and safety of our global communities, we hope this show can offer a small moment of hope, inspiration and uplifting connection for those who are doing their part to self-isolate," Roitfeld said in a statement. "A modest contribution as our world unites to collectively weather the storm of this pandemic together."

The inaugural CR Runway show took place in Florence, Italy, in June.