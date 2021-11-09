Peacock announced on Tuesday that its Queer as Folk reboot has cast Kim Cattrall in a recurring role. The streaming service first announced the reboot in April.

"Cattrall will play a martini-soaked, high society Southern debutant with trailer park roots," Peacock said in a statement. The role is considered a recurring guest star role.

Stephen Dunn has created the reboot. Russell T. Davies created the British original.

The Peacock series has relocated the drama to New Orleans. Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly and Ryan O'Connell comprise the main cast.

The original series followed three gay men in Manchester. The Peacock revival includes trans and non-binary characters and characters with disabilities.

Cattrall recently starred on the Fox drama Filthy Rich, which lasted one season.

Cattrall opted not to return as Samantha Jones in the HBO Max Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That...

Queer as Folk is in production in New Orleans. Peacock has not announced a premiere date.